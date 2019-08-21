New 100,000t SPM system installed in Siraf port

TEHRAN – Iran's Fajr Jam Gas Refinery has installed a new 100,000-ton single-point-mooring (SPM) system near Siraf Export Terminal in southern Bushehr province, Shana reported on Wednesday.

As reported, the new SPM was installed 1,200 meters off the coast and its loading and unloading capacity is 150 percent more than the previous one which was used in the same area.

With this new SPM installed and stabilized, loading of gas condensate from the Siraf Export Terminal is resumed after a period of suspension.

All the operations pertain to the installation and commissioning of the new SPM have been carried out by local experts, and it is expected for the future condensate loading operations to be carried out with greater confidence.

Following the installation of the new SPM, vessels with capacities up to 70,000 tons would be able to load condensate from Siraf Terminal.

Iran’s Fajr Jam Company exports 6.7 million barrels of gas condensates every year via Siraf Terminal to East Asian countries including South Korea and Japan.

Condensate is pumped to the port by pipeline from Fajr Jam Refinery.

The terminal is equipped with four storage tanks each with a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters and can load 1,200 tons of condensates per hour.

