Rouhani issues directive on supporting oil and gas industry’s downstream sector

TEHRAN –President Hassan Rouhani has passed a directive on supporting oil industry’s downstream sector to the oil ministry, Shana reported on Wednesday.

The bill which was passed in a Majlis public hearing on Monday aims to support the development of oil and gas condensate projects in the industry’s downstream sector using public investment.

Based on this directive, the Oil Ministry is obliged to grant the following permits for units subject to this law when granting project approvals:

1 - License for exporting the final products.

2 - Authorization for supplying the units with crude oil as feedstock after the expiry of the unit’s feedstock recess period.

The Oil Ministry is required to get the cabinet’s approval on this directive’s executive by-laws within two months.

