Iranian photographer Mahbubeh Farajollahi wins award at Armenian Intl. Photo Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mahbubeh Farajollahi has won the Bronze Medal at the 1st Armenian International Photo Festival (AIPF) in Yerevan, Armenia.

She won the award for her single black and white photo “Just Laugh”, which depicts two boys laughing through a window, the organizers announced last week.

Kaushik Majumder from India received the AIPF Gold Medal for his photo “Race”, while Yesayi Durmuzyan from Armenia won the AIPF Silver Medal for his photo “Sevan”.

The awards will be given to the winners during the opening ceremony of the festival today.

A selection of the submissions to the festival will be put on display during the festival, which will run until September 28.

Over 15 Iranian photographers, including Omid Farrokh, Mardin Ahmadi, Rezvan Motahhari, Mohammadreza Keivanfar and Hamidreza Gohari, participated in the festival.

Photo: “Just Laugh” by Mahbubeh Farajollahi won the Bronze Medal at the 1st Armenian International Photo Festival.

