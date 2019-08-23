“Breathing”, “Azadeh” from Iran honored at Argentine festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short films “Breathing” and “Azadeh” have won awards at the 41st Argentine and International Film and Video Festival – UNCIPAR in the city of Pinamar.

“Breathing” by Farshid Ayyubinejad won first prize while “Azadeh” by Mir Abbas Khosravinejad received an honorable mention, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

“Breathing” is about several workers who work in a stone factory and are forced to hide in a dark room every time the insurance agent visits the factory.

“Azadeh” tells the story of a girl who wants to meet her father but her mother and brother won’t give her permission.

“The Collection” by Emmanuel Blanchard from France received second prize and “Ashmina” by Dekel Berenson from the UK received an honorable mention.

Two more Iranian films, “Are You Volleyball?!” by Mohammad Bakhshi and “Pedovore” (“Child Eater”) by Mohammad Kart, were also on screen during the festival, which was held from August 17 to 19.

Photo: A scene from “Breathing” by Farshid Ayyubinejad.

