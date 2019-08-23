Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform pieces from MIKTA countries 

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra under the baton of maestro Shahrdad Rohani will be performing pieces composed by musicians from the MIKTA countries during a private concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 25.

“Cry in Vain”, a composition by Rohani, will also be performed at the concert, the Embassy of South Korea in Tehran, which is also the organizer of the event, told the Tehran Times.

The concert has been organized to reinforce cultural relations between Iran and the MIKTA countries – Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.

The ambassadors of the countries are also scheduled to deliver short speeches before the concert.

MIKTA is a grouping of middle power states that was formed on the margins of the UN General Assembly in 2013.

The five countries of MIKTA come from quite diverse cultures and regions, yet share core values and similarities.

Photo: A poster for MIKTA countries’ concert in Tehran.

