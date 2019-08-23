Mexican, Dutch experts to hold workshops at Marivan theater festival 

TEHRAN – Theater experts from Mexico and the Netherlands will be holding workshops during the 14th Marivan International Street Theater Festival, which is currently underway in the northwestern Iranian city.

Mexican director, actor and writer Miguel Vaylon – Misha will be holding the workshop on body, voice and action, the organizers have announced.

Dutch expert Titia Bouwmeester will be holding a workshop on character creation through imaging.

Born in Mexico City, Vaylón, better known as Misha, is the founder of the Nadiesha International Cultural Collective. He has been working as a cultural manager and creating exchange projects between Mexico and the world for years. He currently lives Kita-ku, a special ward located in Tokyo, Japan.

Bouwmeester makes site-specific theater performances about communities in transition, those people that are finding their way in a changing world and also about warm-blooded theater in which texts, images and music surprisingly interweave with the landscape, creating shared experiences that open people to one another and the world around them.

The Marivan International Street Theater Festival opened on Friday and will be running until August 27.

The festival has also organized exhibitions to showcase handicrafts from western Iranian cities.

Photo: A poster for the workshop by Mexican director Miguel Vaylon at the 14th Marivan International Street Theater Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW

