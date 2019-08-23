Voice actor Nasser Ahmadi dies at 75

TEHRAN – Veteran voice actor Nasser Ahmadi, who lent his voice to many leading actors of the world cinema such as Jack Carson and Peter Postlethwaite, died after years of illness on Thursday. He was 75, the Iran Dubbing Association has announced.

Ahmadi was also a radio announcer in his birthplace Damghan, Semnan Province. He later moved to Tehran and continued his career as a dubber and a TV announcer.

He was also popular for his collaboration in dubbing the German TV series “Alarm for Cobra 11” and the South Korean TV series “Jewel in the Palace” aired on IRIB channels.

Photo: Nasser Ahmadi in an undated photo.

