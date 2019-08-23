Iran’s Behrouzirad wins bronze at ICF Paracanoe World Championships

TEHRAN – Shahla Behrouzirad from Iran claimed a bronze medal at the women’s KL3 Women 200m on day three of the International Canoe Federation Paracanoe World Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

The Iranian athlete earned the bronze medal, finishing in 48.96 seconds. Behrouzirad also secured a quota spot for her nation at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Behrouzirad also represented Iran at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Uzbekistan’s Shakhnoza Mirzaeva crossed the line in 47.29 to win the gold medal and the silver medal went to Britain’s Laura Sugar.

ICF Paracanoe World Championships are being held in Szeged, Hungary from Aug. 21 to 24.