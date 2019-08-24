“Splinter Cell” appears at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Splinter Cell”, the first novel in the “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell” fantasy series written by David Michaels, has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Hadi Amini is the translator of the book, which has been released by Tandis Publications.

David Michaels is a pseudonym for the authors of novels in the series, which is composed of six novels published from 2004 to 2009.

American author Raymond Benson is the writer of the first two novels, and the other novels were written by different writers using the David Michaels pseudonym.

The series, which is based on a successful video game series, is about a highly trained agent, Sam Fisher, who investigates a terrorist group called The Shadows and a related arms-dealing organization named The Shop. Members of The Shop use inside information to attempt to kill Third Echelon members, including Fisher.

Shortly after its publication in December 2004, “Splinter Cell” spent three weeks on the New York Times list of bestsellers. It also made it to the Wall Street Journal list of mass-market paperback bestsellers.

Photo: Copies of the Persian version of “Splinter Cell” by David Michaels are on display in a bookstore in Tehran.

