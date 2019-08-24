32nd national crafts exhibit opens today in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Crafters and artisans from every corner of Iran are scheduled to promote skills in the 32nd national crafts exhibition, which opens today at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, Mehr reported.

Running through August 31, the sales exhibit features arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few.

Nomadic everyday life, culinary arts, live workshops and regional rituals and performances are among the common themes for the event.

The organizers have been intended to promote handicrafts, which are more practical in everyday life a motto of embedding traditional handicrafts in modern homes.

Over the past couple of years, dozens of high-quality Iranian handicrafts have been honored with UNESCO seals of excellence.

