Iran says sanctions threaten fight on transnational crimes

TEHRAN – The United States’ unilateral and illegal sanctions on Iran have posed major threats to fighting transnational organized crimes such as drug trafficking, according to Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in his speech to the special joint commission on drugs and crime prevention and criminal justice in Vienna on Friday, IRNA reported.

He underlined the importance of international unity and integration based on intelligence analysis and international cooperation to uproot the organized crimes trespassing international borders.

He also highlighted the emergence of new aspects of organized crimes such as cybercrimes and transnational organized crimes as major challenges, saying that the most important topic to address in the issue is adopting a comprehensive approach based on intelligent understanding of its causes.

“In this sensitive era that multilateralism has been endangered due to illogical and adventurist policies of a certain government, strong and coordinated international cooperation is necessary under supervision of the United Nations,” the Iranian diplomat said.

Emphasizing the major role of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to address the challenges thoroughly and promptly in line with international cooperation among member states, he said that the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will serve as an important international platform for all members’ participation to remove the challenges.

“Iran believes that efforts to achieve sustainable development agenda and fighting narcotics are international challenge complementing each other,” Gharibabadi said, reiterating that comprehensive implementation of all commitments put forward by the international community for fighting illicit drugs based on a comprehensive, integrated, balanced and scientific approach will help achieve sustainable development agenda, guaranteeing integration and equality.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy referred to efforts made by Iran to combat narcotics through adopting extensive approaches and policies and minimizing the negative consequences of narcotics consumption.

He stressed that the unilateral choices and illegal sanctions and in its most cruel forms, the “economic terrorism”, against Iran are the biggest threat to achieving sustainable development agenda in Iran and other neighboring countries.

The issue caused road-block for international cooperation and implementing regional and bilateral initiatives, he said, adding that those who imposed sanctions are directly responsible for the disastrous consequences of creating disturbance in fighting narcotics, organized crimes and terrorism.

