Zadboum appointed new acting head of TPO
August 25, 2019
TEHRAN- Iranian Industry Minister Reza Rahmani appointed Hamid Zadboum as the new acting head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), TPO announced on Sunday.
Zadboum which was previously a deputy at TPO, has also worked as Iran’s ambassador in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Mohammadreza Modoudi was appointed as the acting head of TPO in November 2018 after the ex-TPO head Mojtaba Khosrotaj announced his resignation following the implementation of a new law banning employment of the retired officials.
