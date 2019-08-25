Zadboum appointed new acting head of TPO

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry Minister Reza Rahmani appointed Hamid Zadboum as the new acting head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), TPO announced on Sunday.

Zadboum which was previously a deputy at TPO, has also worked as Iran’s ambassador in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Mohammadreza Modoudi was appointed as the acting head of TPO in November 2018 after the ex-TPO head Mojtaba Khosrotaj announced his resignation following the implementation of a new law banning employment of the retired officials.

