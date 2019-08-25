Iranian, Korean, Russian children’s film festivals sign MOU

TEHRAN – A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed among the children’s film festivals being organized in Russia, Iran and South Korea on Saturday.

Nikolai Dann, director of Russia’s Zero Plus International Film Festival, Su-Dung, a representative of the Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival and Alireza Tabesh, director of Iran’s International Film Festival for Children and Youth, inked the MOU in a meeting on the film festivals in Eurasia held during the 32nd edition of the Iranian festival in Isfahan.

Speaking at the meeting, Tabesh said that the MOU’s focus will be on Eurasia and added, “Based on this agreement, we will try to ponder on joint film projects, technical and expert exchanges, and inter-festival cooperation.”

On her part, Su-Dung said, “This triangular agreement is very significant and this meeting was a good beginning for the countries in Eurasia to prepare the ground for the expansion of relations on cinema.”

Dann said, “Children are the sole reason to bring us together to talk on the films that will be produced for them, and I hope we will be successful in this way.”

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on August 19 and will come to an end on Monday.

Iranian critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh is a member of the jury for the international competition of educational, documentary and popular science films at the Zero Plus festival, which will be held in Tyumen from September 30 to October 6.

Photo: Seoul Guro festival representative Su-Dung (L), Isfahan festival director Alireza Tabesh (C) and Zero Plus festival director Nikolai Dann sign an MOU in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on August 24, 2019.

