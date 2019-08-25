Canada taking hostage welfare of 400,000 Iranian expatriates for political ends

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry says the Ottawa government has been taking hostage the welfare of 400,000 Iranians living in Canada for political ends.

Speaking to ISNA on Saturday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said recent remarks about resumption of consular ties by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are “paradoxical, sort of dodging responsibilities, and unacceptable”.

He noted that Iran’s efforts over the past 7 years to resume consular relations with Canada have failed, with the result that Iranians cannot receive consular services from Canada in their own country.

In 2012, the previous conservative government of Canada abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Iran, shuttering its embassy in Tehran and expelling Iranian diplomats from Canada.

The current Liberal government campaigned in 2015 on re-establishing diplomatic relations with Iran but it has been unable to deliver on that foreign policy promise.

SP/PA