Iran seventh at Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran managed a tough 3-2 (27-25, 25-18, 20-25, 13-25,13-15) win over Indonesia at the 20th Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, hosted by South Korea since August 18th.

Japan won the title after beating Thailand 3-1(25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23) in the final match.

Hosts South Korea also overpowered China 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

The Championship served as the Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament and the eight top teams, except the Tokyo 2020 hosts Japan will participate in the competition from January 6-12.

Only the eventual winning team in the Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament will join the other 11 teams in the Tokyo 2020.

The 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Korea Volleyball Association (KVA).