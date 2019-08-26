Doc on Iranian POW Hojjatoleslam Abutorabi to premiere in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Asgarpur’s documentary “Beyond Peace and War” about former Iranian MP and prisoner of war (POW) Hojjatoleslam Ali-Akbar Abutorabifard will premiere today at Tehran’s Resaneh Cultural Center.

The film, which has been shot in Switzerland and France, narrates the memories of people who met Abutorabifard and those people who were with him during captivity in Iraq.

Among them is the Deputy Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Crescent, Andreas Wigger, who had visited Abutorabifard in Camp Mosul in Iraq.

The screening will be followed by a review session, which will be attended by members of the film crew and critics.

Abutorabifar, who accompanied Iranian politician and commander, Mostafa Chamran during the Iran-Iraq war, was captured by Iraqi forces in 1980.

He was held captive for ten years in several Iraqi camps, including Mosul, Romadie and Tikrit. He was popular among Iranian prisoners of war and even Iraqi soldiers, and was known as seyyede azadegan, which means leader of POWs.

After getting back to Iran, he became a member of Iran’s parliament (Majlis). He died in a car crash on his way to Mashhad in 2000.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Reza Asgarpur’s documentary “Beyond Peace and War”.

