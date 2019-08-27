“Heller’s Gradual Homecoming” published in Persian

TEHRAN – German writer Wolfgang Bittner’s novel “Heller’s Gradual Homecoming” (Hellers allmähliche Heimkehr) has recently been published in Persian by Nilufar Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Kamran Jamali, the 2012 book is about Martin Heller, who returns to his hometown as the editor-in-chief of a local newspaper after 25 years.

He soon gets used to his new life, finds a new love and revives his old friendships with the local people. Everything seems normal until he finds out about the political corruption in the city of which everyone is aware.

He takes the risk of facing the powerful right-wing group that rules over the city.

Bittner is well-known for his children’s books as well as his novels and essays. He is also a freelance journalist who has received several awards for his work.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Heller’s Gradual Homecoming” by German writer Wolfgang Bittner.

