Anton Chekhov “Swan Song” to echo at Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Parizad Seif will stage an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s novel “Swan Song” at the Nazerzadeh Kermani Hall of Tehran’s Iranshahr Theater Complex on September 1.

Veteran actor Saied Pursamimi and Seif herself will co-star in the play, a public relations team has announced.

A poster designed by Mohammad-Sadeq Zarjuyan for the play was published on Tuesday.

The play has been translated into Persian by Morteza Keramati, Mahmud Behruzian and Seruj Estepanian.

“Swan Song” is about the 68-Year-old Svetlovidov who has spent 45 years acting on stage. But old age has diminished his enthusiasm and strength.

He is no longer able to perform like he used to, and hence is filled with feelings of being worthless. All alone in the world, there is not a single person to care about him.

Photo: A poster for “Swan Song” by director Parizad Seif.

