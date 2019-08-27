Leader’s book on Nahj-ul-Balagha published 

TEHRAN – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s book “A Description of the Nahj-ul-Balagha” has been published in three volumes.

The Nahj-ul-Balagha is an anthology of political discourses, sermons, letters and sayings attributed to Imam Ali (AS).

Published by the Islamic Revolution Publications, the books “Prophecies of the Nahj-ul-Balagha”, “Charter of Alevi’s Government”, and “Bright Path of Managers” are the transcriptions of the Leader’s speeches on the Nahj-ul-Balagha during various meetings.

The books were introduced during a ceremony held at the Darulshafa Seminary in Qom on Monday. Hojjatoleslam Saeid Solhmirzai, the director of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s Works, attended the ceremony.

He said that the leader has put emphasis on the need to familiarize people and officials and especially the youth with the esteemed teachings of the Nahj-ul-Balagha.

“His meetings with the government officials and his lessons on the Nahj-ul-Balagha have also been mentioned in the third book”, he added.

The Nahj-ul-Balagha (“The Peak of Eloquence”) was compiled by Seyyed Razi (d. 1015). It has been translated into many languages, including English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Photo: Copies of “A Description of the Nahj-ul-Balagha” by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei are on display after being unveiled at the Darulshafa Seminary in Qom on August 26, 2019. (Mehr/Mehdi Bakhshi)

