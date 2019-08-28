Bulgarian film festival picks Iranian shorts

TEHRAN – Three Iranian films will go on screen at the 16th edition of the In the Palace International Short Film Festival in Varna, Bulgaria.

“The Sea Swells” by Amir Gholami, about an old man who lives in the middle of the sea while war has surrounded him, will compete in the official section of the festival.

“Last Season” by Hamidreza Arashkia, about a man whose life has more than four seasons, will go on screen in the experimental film category, while the animated film “One Person” by Mahbubeh Kalai, about love and loneliness, will compete in the student film section.

The festival, which is an Academy Award qualifying festival for shorts, will run from September 19 to 26.

Photo: A scene from “One Person” by Mahbubeh Kalai.

ABU/MMS/YAW

