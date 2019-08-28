Iran-EU trade at €2.6b in H1

TEHRAN- The trade between Iran and European Union countries during the first six months of 2019 stood at €2.6 billion, ILNA reported.

According to Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the trade between Iran and the EU nations has decreased by 76 percent compared to last year’s same period in which the figure stood at €10.7 billion.

As reported, Iran's trade balance with the European Union, which was positive for the first half of the last year, amounting to about €1.5 billion, fell negative in the first six months of the current year, to minus €1.7 billion.

EU countries exported €2.1 billion of goods to Iran in the said time, registering a 54-percent decrease from the preceding year’s same period.

In terms of weight, the exports to Iran also fell 9.4 percent to 1.063 million tons in the mentioned six months.

EU members imported €418 million worth of Iranian goods from January to June of 2019, 93 percent less than last year’s same time span.

Based on ICCIMA data, transport machinery and equipment, petrochemicals, manufactured artifacts and food products were respectively the major items that Iran imported from EU in the H1 2019.

EF/MA