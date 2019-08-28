Tehran City Theater to host tazieh performances during Muharram

TEHRAN – Tehran’s City Theater Complex will be hosting groups of thespians who will stage performances of tazieh for ten nights during Muharram, the first month of the lunar calendar that will begin on September 1.

The performances will continue until Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala in 680 CE.

Ahmad Azizi is the director of the performances, which will narrate different stories each night.

Tazieh, which recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales, was registered on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

Photo: A poster for the tazieh performances that will be performed at Tehran’s City Theater Complex during Muharram.

