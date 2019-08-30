What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Vahid Jafarnejad.

The exhibit entitled “An Hour with Dancing Insects” will run until September 6 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Puria Nahai is underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 4 at the gallery located at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Paintings by Ali Naderi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Color and Water” will run until September 4 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Ali Beigiparast and Mona Khosroshahi are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Dance of Pain” runs until September 4 at the gallery, which can be found at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Samad Tavana is on display in an exhibition at Ace Gallery.

Entitled “Cauterize and Garden”, the exhibit will be running until September 11 at the gallery located at 1831 Shariati Ave. near the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Mohammadreza Atashzad are on display in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 6 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by Matin Rafieifar is currently underway at Theme Gallery.

The exhibit named “The First Glance” runs until September 5 at the gallery located at 10 Zebarjad Alley, North Villa St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Setayesh Nasserabadi.

The exhibit titled “#IAMSETAYESH” will run until September 4 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.



Drawing

* Drawings by Mehrdad Iravanian are on display in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Presumptive Landscape” will run until September 11 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings, sculptures and photos by Negar Azad, Zahra Hojatzadeh, Fatemeh Sheikh-Mohammadi and Kimia Nurian.

The exhibition titled “Profile” will run until September 4 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Photo

* Mahsa Purhosseini, Fattaneh Rahimi, Ensieh Amirifar, Mohammad-Sadeq Saremi and three more artists are showcasing their latest photos in an exhibition at AG Gallery.

The exhibition runs until September 5 at the gallery located at 43 Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.

