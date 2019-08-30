Liquidity at $475b in a month

TEHRAN- Iran’s liquidity stood at 19.979 quadrillion rials (about $475.69 billion) during the third month of the current Iranian calendar year, Khordad (May 22-June 21), according to a report released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The CBI announced that the liquidity figure shows 25.1 percent growth in comparison with the same period in the preceding year, IRIB reported.

In mid-July, CBI’s Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said this bank has some plans for channeling the liquidity into production in a target-oriented way.

Making the remarks during visiting a production unit in Isfahan Province, the official said, “I think that some production units are in need of liquidity and the banking system is responsible for providing liquidity for these units in the way of boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign products.”

MA/MA