A peek into 28th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition

TEHRAN – Photos show visitors and exhibitors bargaining over handwoven goods at the 28th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition.

Some 850 manufacturing companies and export businesses are participating in the event, which is running from August 25 to 31 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The event is considered as the world’s largest handmade carpet exhibition with regard to production standards both in terms of quantity and quality.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the expo is customarily visited by trade and commercial delegations from various countries in order to make businesses.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality.

Various-sized carpets, rugs, and tableau rugs, whether newly-weaved or rare ones, are brought together from every corner of Iran at the exhibit.



The fairground is concurrently playing host to the 32nd National Crafts Exhibition in a bid to draw more visitors. The crafts exhibit ends on August 31 as well. It features arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few.



AFM/MG

(PHOTOS: Alireza Zeynali/ IRIB)