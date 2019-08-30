Iran 5th at FIVB U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Japan 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23) at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship fifth place.

Bardia Saadat led Iran with 37 points and Daiki Yamada had 28 points for Japan.

The defending champions lost to Russia 3-1 and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Italy and Russia will meet together in the final match while Egypt and Argentina lock horn for the bronze medal.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing across four pools from August 21 to 30.

The competition is being held in Tunis, Tunisia.