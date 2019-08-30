Iran has full control over its borders: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Friday that Iran has full control over its borders.

During a visit to the Northwestern borders of the country in East Azerbaijan province, he said the IRGC has complete intelligence dominance over border areas and will give proper response to any act of aggression against the country.

“Ensuring [border] security is among the major missions of the IRGC,” he noted.

Elsewhere, Salami said that the Iranians will resist pressure.

“Economic resistance is possible through boosting production. This is the only way for us to pass the current situation and counter enemies who make efforts to make the Iranians surrender,” he said.

He added, “We have decided to resist, and this resistance is possible and simple because the will of the Iranian nation, Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], and all sections of the system support it [the decision to resist].”

