Iranian films line up for DYTIATKO children’s festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of five Iranian films will be competing in various sections of the DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

“Doch” by Amir Mashhadiabbas will go on screen in the Feature Film for Children section, while “The Dolls Breathe” by Iman Soltani will compete in the Short Film for Children category.

“Doch” is about Gholamreza, a teenage boy who wants to have a new bicycle but he cannot afford to buy it. Therefore, he attends a contest organized by the Literacy Movement Organization to teach the last illiterate person in a village to raise the funds for the bicycle. But the last illiterate is a 90-year-old woman with bad hearing and poor eyesight.

“The Dolls Breathe” is about a girl, Arezu, whose father gave her a doll with just one leg. Other children mock Arezu, so her father makes a wooden leg for the doll.

“Didi and Boodi” by Ehsan Tavassolizadeh, Mona Shahi and Sajjad Qolizadeh will be screened in the Television Program for Children section.

The animated series is about Didi, who has just gone bankrupt, and wants to start a new business in a warehouse he has bought. But Boodi, the former owner’s robot, is still living in the warehouse and doesn’t want to leave.

“The Incomplete” by Erfan Parsapur about an otter who is obsessed with perfection will be screened in the Animation Film for Children section.

“Beyond the Black” co-directed by Saeid Sodagar and Sepideh Eidi about a black crow that loves golden things and steals them will be competing in this section.

The DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival will be held from September 4 to 7.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for the Iranian films selected to be screened at the DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Kharkiv, Ukraine from September 4 to 7.

