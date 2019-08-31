Director Behruz Gharibpur to restage Ashura opera puppet show in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Behruz Gharibpur will restage the Ashura opera puppet show with his Aran Theater Troupe at Tehran’s Ferdowsi Hall on Wednesday.

The opera is about the battle of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions against the Umayyad dynasty during Ashura, the tenth day of the month of Muharram on the lunar calendar, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred in Karbala in 680 CE.

The Ashura opera puppet show is a blend of music, puppetry, poetry and tazieh (Iranian passion play).

The opera puppet show will be staged with music by Iranian composer Behzad Abdi, which has been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine under the baton of Vladimir Sirenko.

Vocalist Mohammad Motamedi along with a choir of 12 singers and the Ghafer nohay group will collaborate with Aran in the opera puppet show, which will remain on stage until September 13.

The Ashura puppet show premiered in Tehran in 2008. It has been staged in France, Italy, Poland and several other countries.



Photo: The Aran Theater Troupe performs the Ashura opera puppet show at Tehran’s Ferdowsi Hall on October 3, 2018. (Tiwall/Sara Saqafi)

