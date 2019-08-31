“Copper Notes of a Dream” to compete in Asia Pacific Screen Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary “Copper Notes of a Dream” will be competing in the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), a public relations team announced on Saturday.

The film is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS.

Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets, and write apologies on the walls for their theft, in hope that the people who have fled would understand, if they ever return.

Iranian filmmaker Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed short documentary “Beloved” has also received a nomination at the APSA.

The film is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

Indonesia’s renowned art house director Garin Nugroho will chair an APSA jury. Nugroho will be joined by two additional jury members who together will determine the Best Youth Feature Film, Best Animated Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature Film.

The 13th edition of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards ceremony will take place in Brisbane, Australia on November 21.

In 2017, Iranian actor Navid Mohammadzadeh was honored with a special mention for his performance in “No Date, No Signature” at the 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary “Copper Notes of a Dream”.

