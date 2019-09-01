Director Rasul Sadr-Ameli on Singapore film festival jury

TEHRAN – Rasul Sadr-Ameli, the Iranian director of acclaimed movies “The Girl in Sneakers” and “I’m Taraneh, 15”, is a member of the jury of the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival, which opened on Friday.

Roger Garcia, a film critic and the former director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival, actors Yashoda Wimaladharma from Sri Lanka and Suhasini Maniratnam from India, and filmmakers Sabiha Sumar from Pakistan and Rajiv Menon from India are the other members of the jury.

Sadr-Ameli’s latest drama “My Second Year in College” is scheduled to screen in a section dedicated to screening films from the jury members.

The film is about two close friends who go on an excursion to Isfahan. When one of them falls into a coma, the other one finds that any confrontation turns out to be a new challenge.

The organizers also plan to screen Iranian director Kamal Tabrizi’s 2003 comedy “The Lizard” in a special program.

“The Lizard” tells the story of Reza, a professional thief who has his own style of robbery. In his last robbery attempt, he is deceived by several dilettante thieves, being trapped in an armed robbery. He manages to escape from prison clad in a cleric’s robe.

The Singapore South Asian International Film Festival will run until September 7.

Photo: Iranian director Rasul Sadr-Ameli in an undated photo.

