History of advertising in Iran under spotlight at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – An exhibition of posters recounting the history of advertising and graphic designs for promotional materials in Iran from the 1950s to 1970s will open at Dena Gallery in Tehran on September 13.

“A selection of original and non-original copies of Iranian advertisements will be put on display at the exhibit,” the director of the gallery, Farshid Parsikia, said in a press release published on Sunday.

“Some of the advertisements were made by Facupa, an advertising organization which was active in Iran in those years,” he added.

The posters have been purchased from second-hand shops or those individuals who collect old periodicals.

“The exhibit also will display 24 original copies selected from my own private collection,” Parsikia remarked.

“These posters each have their own stories and characteristics, therefore, from the historical, sociological and aesthetical viewpoints, this exhibition is important,” he added.

Mohammad Mokhberi and Shima Taheri are the curators of the exhibit, which will be running until September 18 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition of Iranian posters in the 1950s to 1970s.

RM/MMS/YAW

