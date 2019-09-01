Omid Ebrahimi joins Belgium’s KAS Eupen

TEHRAN – Iran international midfielder Omid Ebrahimi joined Belgian team KAS Eupen on Sunday.

The 31-year-old player has joined KAS Eupen on a one-year loan spell from Qatari club Al Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

Ebrahimi started his playing career at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas in 2009 and joined Sepahan after 0ne year.

He was a member of Esteghlal football team from 2014 to 2018.

Ebrahimi was one of Iran’s iconic players in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also represented Iran in 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cups.

Ebrahimi is the sixth Iranian player in Belgian Fist Division League.

He has joined his countryman Saeid Ezatollahi who joined Eupen on Thursday.

Ali Gholizadeh, Kaveh Rezaei, Milad Mohammadi, Younes Delfi and Saeid Ezatolahi are playing in Belgian teams.