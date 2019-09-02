“Monster” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Walter Dean Myers’ novel “Monster” has recently been published in Persian by Peydayesh Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Sheida Ranjbar, the 1999 young adult’s novel is about 16-year-old Steve Harmon, who has been charged with the murder of a drugstore owner in Harlem.

To occupy his mind while he is in prison waiting for the trial, Steve starts writing his life story and experiences in a screenplay form.

If Steve is found guilty, the judge might pronounce a sentence of anywhere from twenty years in prison to death. His attorney, Kathy O’Brien, believes that Steve is innocent, but also believes that he must portray himself as such and not give the jury any reason to believe he was involved in the crime. Because Steve is African-American, there is a fear that race may be a factor in how the jury responds to the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Sandra Petrocelli, begins calling her witnesses, one by one, in an attempt to show that Steve is guilty of murder.

“Monster” was nominated for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. It won the Michael L. Printz Award in 2000 and was named a Coretta Scott King Award Honoree the same year.

American filmmaker Anthony Mandler made a screen adaptation of the book in 2018, starring Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jennifer Ehle.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American writer Walter Dean Myers’ novel “Monster”.

