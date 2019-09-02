Exhibition of posters on Ashura opens in Art Bureau 

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau in Tehran is playing host to an exhibition of posters on Ashura.

A collection of 40 posters selected from the previous editions of the Ashura Art Exhibit held annually at the Art Bureau during the month of Muharram are on display at the exhibition.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala in 680 CE.

“This year we decided to display a selection from the 11 previous editions of the exhibit which offers high-quality works by 37 artists and graphic designers,” Art Bureau director Mohsen Momeni-Sharif said in a press release published on Sunday.

“The artists have made better and much varied works during the previous editions,” he added.

Fatemeh Hakimi, Ahmad Dindar, Pedram Farrokhnia, Reza Shabani, Simin Honarvar, Abbas Sadi, Mehdi Tamizi and Farhud Moqaddam are among the artists whose works will be placed on exhibit until September 21 at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery of the bureau located on Somayyaeh St., off Hafez Ave.

Photo: Art aficionado visits a poster exhibition on Ashura underway at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran on September 1, 2019. (Mehr/Majid Asgaripur)

