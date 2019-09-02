Allahyar Sayyadmanesh completes loan move to İstanbulspor

TEHRAN – Iranian international midfielder Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has completed his loan move to İstanbulspor.

The 19-year-old rising star joined Turkish giant Fenerbache from Iranian club Esteghlal in July on a five-year deal.

Sayyadmanesh has penned a one-year loan deal with İstanbulspor on Monday.

İstanbulspor are a Turkish football and sports club founded by Istanbul High School students in 1926. In 2004–05 they were relegated from the Turkish Süper Lig to TFF 1.