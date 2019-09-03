Iran’s Khosh Honar ensemble wins gold medal at Bulgaria World Folk 2019

TEHRAN – The Iranian ensemble Khosh Honar led by musician Aidin Bayat has won the gold medal at the 9th edition of the World Championship of Folklore – World Folk 2019 held in the Bulgarian town of Nessebar.

The ensemble also received a special award presented by Nessebar Mayor Nikolay Dimitrov for their noble presentation of folklore art.

The group was also granted a diploma for their honorable presentation by the organizers.

Khosh Honar was also nominated for the Golden Orpheus, the grand prize of the festival, but failed to win the honor.

The ensemble features children between ages 8 to 15, including Sarina Aqdam on santur, Erfan Aqdam on percussion, Arad Vahed, Amir-Ali Nadi, Baranush Sharifi and Alireza Aqdam on tar and Arsham Musavi on oud.

Tombak players Alireza Vahed, percussionist Nita Majlesi and kamancheh player Samaneh Bayat were the adult musicians of the group during the performances at the contest.

Ensembles from Bosnia, China, Cyprus, Romania, South Korea, Latvia, Russia and Bulgaria went on stage during the festival, which was held from August 22 to September 1.

Photo: Members of Khosh Honar ensemble pose after receiving their awards at the 9th World Championship of Folklore - World Folk 2019 in Nessebar, Bulgaria on September 1, 2019.

