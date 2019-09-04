“Call Me Ziba” published in Armenian 

TEHRAN – Children’s book writer Farhad Hassanzadeh’s novel “Call Me Ziba” has recently been published in Armenian.

Published by the Edit Print Publishing House in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, the book has been translated into Armenian by Georg Asaturian, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), which is the publisher of the original book, announced on Wednesday.

“Call Me Ziba” is about Ziba, a young girl who wants to help her father escape from a mental hospital to celebrate her birthday together.

The book has previously been published in English, Arabic and Turkish.

The author was added to the Honor List of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in 2018. He received the honor for his book “Call Me Ziba”.

Hassanzadeh, the writer of children’s books such as “The Backyard” and “Watermelon with Love”, was selected as one of Iran’s nominees for the 2019 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

Hassanzadeh has authored over 80 books, including “The 7th Bench by the Lake” and “Bambak’s Scorpions”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Call Me Ziba” by Farhad Hassanzadeh.

