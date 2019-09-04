Next year’s budget bill to be submitted to parliament on schedule

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) said the government will submit the budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 20, 2020) to the parliament on December 6 as it is scheduled, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

According to Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, this year, PBO has decided to send the information about the state-owned companies’ budget to the Majlis (Iranian parliament) a month earlier so that the parliament would have enough time to review it.

The members of the budget preparation committee at PBO are seriously working on the bill and while the views may differ in some areas, the consensus among all members will be the base for the final decision making, Nobakht said.

EF/MA