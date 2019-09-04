Two camp parks inaugurated in Qeshm Island

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, two coastal camp parks were opened to the public in Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

One of the parks, covering 32,000 square meters in area, is situated in Riku Village. The park is planned to be expanded by 31,000 square meters, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The other camp park, which is adjacent to Bandar-e Laft (Laft port), spans 16,350 square meters and it has the nominal capacity of hosting 600 people, the report said.

Qeshm Island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. Meanwhile, it is home to birds, reptiles, dolphins and turtles to name a few.

The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a heaven for nature-lovers.

