Moradi Kermani, IIDCYA bookmobiles join Iran’s nominees for ALMA 2020

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) nominated renowned Iranian children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani and its bookmobiles for the 2020 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) on Wednesday.

This is the third time Moradi Kermani and IIDCYA’s bookmobile project for promoting reading among children and young people in Iran’s remote villages are being nominated for the prestigious international honor, which is granted by the Swedish government every year.

The 75-year-old Moradi Kermani is mostly known as a children’s writer, but his works also appeal to adults.

He is the author of numerous bestsellers such as “You’re No Stranger Here”, “The Water Urn” and “A Sweet Jam”. Most of his works have been translated into English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Armenian, Turkish and several other languages.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adults’ literature.

The award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.

The list of candidates will be presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October 2019.

Iran’s nominations for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award are selected every year by the IIDCYA, the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth, and the Children’s Book Council of Iran.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth nominated the celebrated writer Mohammadreza Shams and children’s literature expert Mehdi Hajvani for the 2020 ALMA.

Photo: A combination photo shows writer Hushang Moradi Kermani and children with an IIDCYA bookmobile.

MMS/YAW