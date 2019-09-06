What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of calligraphic paintings by Samaneh Ebrahimpur is on display in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 21 at the gallery located at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Pegah Rajamand is underway at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “Resident” will run until September 17 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Paintings by Rauf Fallah are currently on view in an exhibition at 14 Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Tendency” will run until September 16 at the gallery located at 14 Khark St., off Enqelab Ave.

* Sepideh Aqajani, Elham Jalali, Hamid Jokar, Mahsa Khanzadeh, Linda Mohammadi, Vahid Safari and four more artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “10 Sunny Days” runs until September 17 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Reza Nikusamiei is currently on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 11 at the gallery, which can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Idea Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists, including Sara Hassani, Neda Mehrjui, Behnaz Mehmanchi, Atena Yusefi, Mohammad Qasemi, Nasser Farahani and Shahin Asadi.

The exhibit named “Dynamic Colors 6” will run until September 12 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Samaneh Vafai is showcasing her paintings in an exhibition at Etemad Negarestan Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until September 24 at the gallery that can be found at Negarestan Garden near Baharestan Square.

* Paintings by Pantea Memarian, Fatemeh Hassani, Ali Rahimi, Mojdeh Alipur, Arezu Jabbari, Roya Mazruei and six other artists are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “Subjective Perception”, the exhibit will be running until September 16 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Multimedia



* Sets of installation, sculptures and paintings by Shaqayeq Ahmadian are on display in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibit named “I Will Find the Right Words and They Will Be Easy” runs until September 23 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Photo

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Tahmineh Monzavi.

The exhibit entitled “Cold Soil, Red Soil” runs until September 24 at the gallery located at 210 Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.

ABU/MMS

