Women hold traditional Muharram mourning rituals

Women in Zilaei village in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province hold special and unique rituals during the month of Muharram. They wear clothes in black and form a circle. One of them leads others in chanting eulogies. In addition to holding the mourning ceremonies, they participate in preparation of food offerings known as Nazri. On the day of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala, they provide mourners with the Nazri food.