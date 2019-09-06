Exhibition of calligraphic paintings on Ashura opens at Iranian Art Museum Garden

TEHRAN – The Iranian Art Museum Garden is playing host to a group exhibition of calligraphic paintings on the theme of Ashura under the title “Image and Story of Ashura”, the organizers have announced.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala in 680 CE.

Ruhollah Hosseinzadeh, Mohammad Ardalani, Hani Sharar, Hassan Saleh-Riahi, Azim Fallah, Marzieh Bahrami and Samira Golzad are among the artists whose works are on view at the Pardis Gallery of the museum.

In addition, four large paintings by Mohammadreza Hosseini depicting scenes from the Ashura event are also on display at the exhibit.

The exhibit will be running until September 16 at the museum located on Dr. Hesabi St., Fayyazi St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

Photo: A poster for “Image and Story of Ashura”.

RM/MMS/YAW



