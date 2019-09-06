Iran Cultural Fairs Institute, Publishers Association of Russia ink MOU 

TEHRAN – A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) and the Publishers Association of Russia to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The MOU was inked by ICFI director Qader Ashena and the chairman of the Publishers Association of Russia, Constantine Chernov, during a meeting at the Moscow International Book Fair, the ICFI announced in a press release published on Friday.

Based on the MOU, the two sides agreed to begin joint cooperation on book publications and organizing book fairs.

Speaking at the meeting, Ashena introduced the Tehran International Book Fair, which is being held every year in May, and invited the Publishers Association of Russia to attend the cultural event.

Chernov also expressed his hope the MOU would help boost the publishing industries of the two countries and also asked Iranian publishers to have an active participation at the Moscow book fair.

The Moscow International Book Fair opened on September 4 and will run until September 8.

Photo: Iran Cultural Fairs Institute director Qader Ashena (seated R) and Publishers Association of Russia chairman Constantine Chernov ink an MOU at the Moscow International Book Fair.

