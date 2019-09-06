Iran’s “Son-Mother” competing in Toronto Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian documentarian Mahnaz Mohammadi’s fiction-feature debut movie “Son-Mother” will have its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, which opened on Thursday.

The film is competing in the Discovery section that boasts of 37 films from emerging filmmakers who represent 35 countries.

The film is about a widow who works tirelessly at a factory, failing due to the U.S. imposed sanctions, in the current era in Iran. She receives a marriage proposal that could mean financial security, but could also tear her family apart.

Starring Maryam Bubani, Raha Khodayari and Shiva Ordui, the film is a co-production between Iran and the Czech Republic.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run until September 15.

Photo: A scene from “Son-Mother”, a film by Mahnaz Mohammadi.

RM/MMS/YAW

