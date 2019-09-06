Iowa Democratic forums chief says Trump has hurt U.S. global reputation
September 6, 2019
Troy Price, chief of the Iowa Democratic forums, says Donald Trump’s policies has absolutely hurt the reputation of the United States in the world. Price says we want a president that does not put our economy in danger because of his trade policies. Price also say the U.S. needs a president who restores relations with the world because “we have been the leader of free world for generations and a beacon of hope for many countries.”
Leave a Comment