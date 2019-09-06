Bypassing law is red line: Judiciary chief

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that circumventing law is a red line for the body under his leadership, calling on the authorities to be completely honest with the people, Mehr reported.

“We must be honest with the people, because these are the people who have supported the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran in different periods,” Raisi said in Zanjan on Thursday.

He also pointed to land grabbing as one of the most important issues of the country, vowing firm measures to fight the issue.

The country’s development must not happen outside the law, said Riais, adding, “We strongly believe that development should happen under the law in order for us to prevent takeover of agricultural lands, and more importantly, of natural resources.”

Under the newly appointed Ebrahim Raisi, the Judiciary has launched a fresh attempt to combat corruption, which has so far seen the arrest of many individuals, including those working in the Judiciary.

“Officials of the Judiciary will not allow corruption to nest in any location within the system, and on the agenda must be finding the best way to recognize these [corrupt] individuals,” Raisi said in early August.

“Anywhere within the administrative, judicial, economic, cultural or political system that becomes infected with corruption, we will confront it,” he stated.

MH/PA