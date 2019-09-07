U.S. accounts for a third of female prisoners in the world
This short video report elaborates on social ills and poverty in the United States. According to statistics, America has about one third of female prisoners of the world. Drug abuse is also highest in America.
Also, 31 percent of mass shootings happen in the United States. According to an annual report by the USDA (the United States Department of Agriculture) a considerable segment of the population also suffer from food insecurity.
