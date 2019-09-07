“It’s a Good Day to Die” now at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – “It’s a Good Day to Die”, a play by Iranian writer Jamal Hashemi that reveals the effects of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war on various generations, is on stage in Tehran following several performances in Europe.

Hashemi’s brother, Kamal, is the director of the play, which is being performed at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex.

“This play studies the repercussions of the war on several generations that have lived after the event. The war has physically come to an end, but its effects still remain,” Kamal told the Persian service of Honaronline on Saturday.

“I’m from the generation that was born during the 1970s and I still have the war’s effects with myself, and in this play, I want to show my concern about this issue from a different angle,” he added.

The play is about Mona, a woman who lives alone after the war in a dilapidated house that belongs to the family of Yalda, a filmmaker who had left Iran to live along with her family in another country. Yalda returns home to sell the family house, but she finds Mona’s life story a good subject for her new film.

The idea to write the play comes from Kamal’s plan to make a documentary about Iranian people in the war-torn regions.



“The documentary was never made for some reason, but I decided to stage a play about a family I met during our research for the documentary,” Kamal said.

As a production of the Bozar Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, the play was performed at the Festival Vagamondes in Mulhouse in France in January 2018.

The Studio at Bozar also hosted Hashemi’s troupe for two performances on June 20 and 21, 2019.

Photo: A scene from “It’s a Good Day to Die”. (Tiwall/Reza Javidi)

MMS/YAW